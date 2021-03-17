Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing hiker

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office are looking for a hiker who went missing in Milton.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 66-year-old hiker who went missing Wednesday morning around Storss Lake near Milton.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, deputies said Kevin J. Doyle was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. and heading toward Storrs Lake with his two yellow Labrador retrievers, Ollie and Frank. His family noted that Doyle does this “most days.”

He was expected home around 10:30 a.m., deputies continued, but has not been seen since.

A deputy was performing a routine security check at Storrs Lake Park when he received the report that Doyle was missing, according to a news release. His family had started looking for him after he had not returned home by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The family had been searching for about two hours before contacting police.

His vehicle is still parked in Storrs Lake Park.

Doyle was described as standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. Deputies say he has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache and a goatee.

Doyle was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by law enforcement from Milton Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Milton Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Wisconsin K9 SOS, and WAMSTAR in searching the greater Storrs Lake area.

Officers searched on foot for Doyle, in vehicle patrols and did a neighborhood canvas. The sheriff’s office also reported using ATVs, UTVs, drones with thermal capabilities and multiple canines.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has information about Doyle’s location to call (608) 757-2244.

The search for Doyle was suspended Wednesday night and will begin again Thursday morning.

