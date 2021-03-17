Advertisement

Target store to be added to State Street in Madison

(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Target shopaholics rejoice! The company is planning to add a small store near the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

The new store will be located at 610 State Street, a location previously occupied by Under Armour.

The Target website indicates the store will be an estimated 15,000 square feet.

The company did not say when the store would open.

