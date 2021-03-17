Teenagers affected by cancer encouraged to submit art, writing to Gilda’s Club Madison contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teenagers who have been affected by cancer, whether it was a diagnosis of their own or of a loved one, are encouraged to submit art or writing to a Wisconsin contest.

According to a news release, the 2021 CUREative Art and Writing Contest through Gilda’s Club Madison is meant to serve as an accessible therapy to Wisconsin teens in order to help them connect with themselves and others.

Gilda’s Club explained how teenagers who are affected by cancer can feel isolated and lonely, which is only heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really hard to talk to people and just try to explain how you feel about everything that’s happened,” said a former CUREative contest winner, whose parents both died of cancer.

Gilda’s Club said the contest is open to teens ages 13-19 who have been touched by cancer, with their own diagnosis, a family member, a teacher, a coach or even a mentor.

Art will be on display at the Goodman Community Center from April 19-25 through windows from outside the building. The organization also said art and writing will be available on the Gilda’s Club website. There will also be a virtual reception held from 7-8 p.m. on April 29 where participants can share their piece and their process.

Teenagers have a chance to win Amazon gift cards from their entry.

