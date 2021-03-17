Advertisement

UW-Madison seeks input from community on Library Mall redevelopment project

“We want to make sure everyone has a voice in this so it feels like everyone’s space,” Gary Brown says.
Library Mall
Library Mall(wmtv)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Madison is looking to the community for input on the future of the Library Mall area, as campus planners are looking to make sure it’s an inclusive space.

Library Mall is located between Memorial Library, State Street Mall, the Wisconsin Historical Society and Langdon Street. UW said the area has been a place where the community and university have come together to be heard—in celebration or protest.

The project’s public engagement process is seeking feedback from people across the community, especially underrepresented communities on campus.

“We want to make sure everyone has a voice in this so it feels like everyone’s space,” Director of Campus Planning and Landscape Architecture Gary Brown said.

A virtual community workshop will be held March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. UW said another will be scheduled for May.

A large public gathering space with new paving, landscape plantings, seating, lighting, storm water management, and passive recreation areas are all part of the the 2015 Campus Master Plan-Landscape Master Plan, according to UW.

“As a place of teaching and learning, understanding our shared history and the different worldviews held for this space and place is important to our present,” UW-Madison Tribal Relations Director Aaron Bird Bear said.

More information can be found on the project’s website. Feedback can also be given via email or survey.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Target store to be added to State Street in Madison
Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims
Child cybercrime
Rock Co. man accused of 50 counts including child pornography, child sex crimes
The Juneau Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a Town of...
Two found dead in Juneau Co. Monday afternoon