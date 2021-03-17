UW-Madison seeks input from community on Library Mall redevelopment project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Madison is looking to the community for input on the future of the Library Mall area, as campus planners are looking to make sure it’s an inclusive space.

Library Mall is located between Memorial Library, State Street Mall, the Wisconsin Historical Society and Langdon Street. UW said the area has been a place where the community and university have come together to be heard—in celebration or protest.

The project’s public engagement process is seeking feedback from people across the community, especially underrepresented communities on campus.

“We want to make sure everyone has a voice in this so it feels like everyone’s space,” Director of Campus Planning and Landscape Architecture Gary Brown said.

A virtual community workshop will be held March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. UW said another will be scheduled for May.

A large public gathering space with new paving, landscape plantings, seating, lighting, storm water management, and passive recreation areas are all part of the the 2015 Campus Master Plan-Landscape Master Plan, according to UW.

“As a place of teaching and learning, understanding our shared history and the different worldviews held for this space and place is important to our present,” UW-Madison Tribal Relations Director Aaron Bird Bear said.

More information can be found on the project’s website. Feedback can also be given via email or survey.

