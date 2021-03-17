Advertisement

Vaccine distribution becomes more efficient at SSM Health as the rollout continues

Distribution broken up between vaccination teams.
SSM Health is able to meet the need, they just need more vaccine
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over two million Wisconsinites now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the criteria to become eligible continues to expand as the state pushes to vaccinate everyone.

For the vaccination team at SSM Health, delegation is key- dividing and conquering the work to try and stay efficient and avoid fatigue.

Three teams are tackling the task: One team handles staff vaccination at each SSM Health location and clinic. Another handles vaccinating the public, which means anyone who signs up for a vaccine, not just SSM Health patients. The third handle mobile vaccination teams. These teams are traveling to school districts across the state but will eventually transition to setting up vaccinations at companies.

Vice President of Pharmacy Services, Mo Kharbat, says the process of vaccine distribution has steadily gotten more efficient over the past few months. He says spreading the workload across several teams, combined with the improved online process of registering for a vaccination appointment, makes getting a shot easier than ever before.

The improvements also help avoid over-working frontline workers. But Kharbat says the other factor fighting fatigue is the change in mood.

“I can tell you that the feeling of excitement is unparalleled compared to a year ago when our health care workers were dealing with the unknown, with a new pandemic,” said Kharbat. “Here, it’s actually an added level of excitement because what we’re doing to going to help us end the COVID-19 Pandemic so we can go back to normal.”

He added that based on the projects from the federal and state government, the vaccine would be available to everyone by the beginning of May. Kharbat says the hope is that everyone has their shot by mid-July.

You can register for the vaccination on SSM Health. Even if you are not eligible, you can register and will be added to the virtual line when you join the eligible criteria.

