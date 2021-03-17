Advertisement

Wintry Mix Arrives For The Morning Commute

Cool Temperatures Remain
Wet weather expected for the middle of the week.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gloomy conditions stick around through the middle of the week as our next weathermaker moves in. With cold temperatures in place currently, this will likely start as snow for many spots and become more of a wintry mix as the day progresses and temperatures warm. While a quick covering of snow isn’t completely out of the question, more rain than anything is anticipated. This also means more wet roads than slick roads.

Rain and snow showers make a return for Wednesday and Thursday. The dreary conditions will pay off with sunshine making a return by Friday and lasting through the weekend!

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Rain will continue to overspread the area throughout the day and into Wednesday night. Wet weather not getting out until sometime Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from a few hundredths across the far north to as much as a half inch across far southeast Wisconsin.

The dreary stretch will pay off starting Friday. Sunshine returns and lasts through the weekend as temperatures rebound well into the 50s.

