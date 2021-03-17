Wintry Mix Arrives For The Morning Commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gloomy conditions stick around through the middle of the week as our next weathermaker moves in. With cold temperatures in place currently, this will likely start as snow for many spots and become more of a wintry mix as the day progresses and temperatures warm. While a quick covering of snow isn’t completely out of the question, more rain than anything is anticipated. This also means more wet roads than slick roads.

Rain will continue to overspread the area throughout the day and into Wednesday night. Wet weather not getting out until sometime Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from a few hundredths across the far north to as much as a half inch across far southeast Wisconsin.

The dreary stretch will pay off starting Friday. Sunshine returns and lasts through the weekend as temperatures rebound well into the 50s.

