Wisconsinites may be eligible for COVID vaccine based on body mass index

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A body mass index of 25 or higher will qualify Wisconsinites to get the COVID vaccine on March 22, according to DHS officials.

Approximately two million people, including those with pre-existing conditions, will be eligible to get the shot. Obesity is on the list.

“I think most people would be surprised if they calculated their BMI,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW-Health’s chief quality officer said.

Body mass index is a total sum based on weight and height.

According to the CDC, adult BMI is calculated as:

  • 18.5-24.9: normal
  • 25-29.9: overweight (eligible for COVID vaccine)
  • 30 or higher: obese
  • 40 or higher: “extreme” or “severe” obesity

“They may not consider themselves overweight or obese when hanging out with friends, but when you actually calculate the BMI, you fall into that category just based on the math,” he said.

According to DHS, 67 percent of Wisconin’s nearly 6 million population is considered overweight or obese.

“For those who have a BMI between 25 and 30, it doesn’t look like there is a lot of significant risk for that overweight category,” Pothof said.

CDC studies show people who are obese are three times more likely to be hospitalized if they catch covid.

“We do know that there’s a correlation with increasing BMI. As your BMI increases, your chance of dying from COVID-19, also starts to increase,” Pothof said.

