70% of Wisconsinites 65+ are partially vaccinated

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seventy percent of people ages 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reports.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 70.4% of residents 65 and older have received one dose and 44.3% of residents in this age category are fully vaccinated.

Dane, Iowa, and Grant all remain above 80% for vaccinations of those 65 and older, plus Columbia County is at 79.1%.

In terms of all residents in the state, regardless of age, 23% of people have received at least one dose and 13.4% of people have completed their vaccination series. Last week, data had indicated that 19.7% of the state have received at least one dose and 11.1% of people are fully vaccinated.

So far this week, there have been 117,489 doses administered to Wisconsinites.

Streak of cases below 1,000 continues

Daily COVID-19 cases being reported in Wisconsin have been reported at below 1,000 every day for the past five weeks, the DHS COVID-19 case dashboard shows. The total number of COVID-19 cases have reached 571,220 after 490 cases were added Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has fallen slightly to 409 cases.

DHS noted on Twitter that 53 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin are at high case activity for COVID-19.

Two people have died Thursday due to the virus, DHS continued, bringing the total number of deaths from the coronavirus up to 6,556.

Fifty-two people were also admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Thursday with COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalization down to 206. The number of patients in the ICU is also down Thursday, to 58 patients.

