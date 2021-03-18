First Alert Day: Strong Winds Thursday
Wind Advisory For Parts Of Area
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Gloomy conditions sticking around for Thursday. While the rain and snow showers will depart, a new threat will await us in the form of strong winds. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will develop by sunrise with gusts during the afternoon developing in the 40-50 mph range. The strongest of the winds will be across southeastern Wisconsin where a “Wind Advisory” has been posted.
Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. It will also result in difficult driving. Winds will subside late Thursday and into Friday morning.
