Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for a missing hiker in Rock Co. has switched into a search and recovery effort after two of his dogs were found dead Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office stated its work was stopping for the day. It also noted they no longer are needing volunteers to help with the effort.

SECOND UPDATE: Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources personnel will resume recovery... Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Search teams have been looking for Kevin J. Doyle since Wednesday morning when he went missing around Storss Lake, near Milton. In a Facebook post, Rock Co. deputies said Kevin J. Doyle was last seen leaving his home around 9:30 a.m. and heading toward Storrs Lake with his two yellow Labrador retrievers, Ollie and Frank.

His family noted that Doyle does this “most days” and Ollie was such a common sight by his side that his hairdresser, MaryAnn Knudsen, who was also Ollie’s breeder, said the dog joined him for all his trips to the barbershop.

“My heart just sunk,” Knudsen said. “Knowing that Kevin is still out there, we need to be hopeful and find him and it’s just heartbreaking, I’m so attached to all of them. I was just hoping that we could find them at least, and I was hoping that they’d keep Kevin safe and we keep praying that he’s safe and waiting for us to find him.”

This is the missing man, Kevin and his dog, Ollie, one of the two dogs found dead during the search.

Photo was shared with me by Kevin’s hairdresser and Ollie’s breeder. She says Ollie always came into the salon with Kevin when he had an appointment. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/wFK7VDEVet — Elise Romas (@EliseRomasNBC15) March 18, 2021

After Doyle didn’t return home by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, his family began searching for him and contacted police around two hours later. His vehicle is still parked in Storrs Lake Park.

Doyle was described as standing 5′6″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. Deputies say he has brown hair, blue eyes, a white moustache and a goatee.

Doyle was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants.

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who has information about Doyle’s location to call (608) 757-2244.

clarification: The story has been updated to describe the search for Doyle from a "recovery effort" to a "search and recovery effort" after Sheriff Knudson described it as somewhere between the two and that they can't rule out other possibilities that would mean it is a recovery.

