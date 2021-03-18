Names released of two found dead in Town of Lyndon home

TOWN OF LYNDONE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two Town of Lyndon residents who were found dead Monday afternoon. It is also now describing two others who live with them as persons of interest in their deaths.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its deputies found the bodies of Tina Decorah, 42, and Duane Mallory, 33, inside the home when they responded there to conduct a welfare check. Investigators have not said how they died.

In addition to releasing their names, the Sheriff’s Office also stated Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, are considered persons of interest in their deaths. Charges against both of them are expected “in the near future as the investigation progresses,” investigators added.

Rivera-Medina and Decorah were both taken into custody earlier this week on unrelated allegations, a parole warrant and a felony drug warrant, respectively.

In his statement, Sheriff Brent Oleson expressed the Sheriff’s Office’s condolences to the Ho-Chunk Community for their loss.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Ho-Chunk Tribal Police.

