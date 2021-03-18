Sunshine and Strong Wind Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move off to the east of here today as high pressure builds in from the northwest. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine, but between the two systems, wind will be very strong. Expect sustained northeasterly winds in the 20 to 30 mph range with gust as high as 40, or in some cases, near 50 mph. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today as a First Alert Weather Day due to the impact of the wind.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the southern and eastern parts of Wisconsin. The advisory will be in effect for 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m today. Counties in south central Wisconsin included in the advisory are Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth and Jefferson.

After today, lots of sunshine is expected around here. We will have mostly sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs Friday in the upper 40s; Saturday in the middle 50s, and Sunday in the lower 60s. Wind will be much lighter during the weekend as well.

