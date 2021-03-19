14-year-old arrested in Middleton strong armed robbery

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee Police Department detective arrested a juvenile on March 9 after he allegedly confessed to a February strong armed robbery in Middleton.

According to a news release, the Middleton Police Department were called to the robbery around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Kwik Trip on 7508 Century Avenue.

The victim told police she was standing near her car when a male allegedly grabbed her wallet out of her hand and then ran to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Middleton Police continued, saying that vehicle was determined later to be stolen earlier on the same morning in Madison. There was also a picture from video surveillance shared with officers.

The Waunakee detective then later recognized the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Madison.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile on March 9 and said he allegedly confessed to the robbery. He was later charged with alleged strong armed robbery by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

