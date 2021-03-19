Advertisement

14-year-old arrested in Middleton strong armed robbery

Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search
Killeen robbery suspect still at large after search(KWTX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee Police Department detective arrested a juvenile on March 9 after he allegedly confessed to a February strong armed robbery in Middleton.

According to a news release, the Middleton Police Department were called to the robbery around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the Kwik Trip on 7508 Century Avenue.

The victim told police she was standing near her car when a male allegedly grabbed her wallet out of her hand and then ran to a vehicle waiting nearby.

Middleton Police continued, saying that vehicle was determined later to be stolen earlier on the same morning in Madison. There was also a picture from video surveillance shared with officers.

The Waunakee detective then later recognized the suspect as a 14-year-old boy from Madison.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile on March 9 and said he allegedly confessed to the robbery. He was later charged with alleged strong armed robbery by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people
Tiah Miegs
15-year-old girl missing in Dane Co.

Latest News

SPRING-tastic Weekend
School districts move to new cdc guidance
School districts move to new cdc guidance
No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey goes for ninth National Championship vs No. 1 Northeastern
CDC has relaxed social distance guidance in the classroom
Three feet closer to normal: How Wis. schools are responding to CDC’s new guidance
A Silver Alert was issued March 19, 2021, for Roger Marvell of Oak Creek
Silver Alert Cancellation: 82-year-old missing from Oak Creek found safe