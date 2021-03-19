A reopening gives performers a stage for the first time in a year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison jazz Cafe, Cafe CODA, reopens its doors Friday morning, offering performing artists a chance many have not had in a year: THe chance to perform in from of an in-person audience.

Owner and renowned saxophonist, Hanah Jon Taylor, closed the venue’s doors due to the pandemic, able to keep the lights on thanks to fans’ support through a go-fund-me page. Over the last 12 months, Taylor continued to try and give artists a platform, shooting virtual shows via the cafe’s Facebook page.

The shows feature a variety of performers, including dance, musicians, and spoken word. The streamed shows gave a few artists a platform but still did not help supplement the income the pandemic took. Those taking the stage also faced the problems of playing to cold cameras instead of the pulse of a live audience.

“You don’t realize or appreciate what you have until you risk losing it, and this is what has become the realization for the arts,” said Taylor. “We realized that our proximity to it is something we never valued like we do now.”

Despite the difficulties, Taylor says the response from viewers and participants alike was tremendous, acting as a silver lining for an industry largely shut down by the pandemic.

Now Cafe CODA opens its doors at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, giving many artists a venue and a gig for the first time in a year.

