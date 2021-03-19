Beautiful Weekend Weather is on the Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominated the weather around here as we close out the the week. This will bring an extended period of sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs on today will be in the lower 50s. As high pressure moves east today, winds become more southerly and that will bump temperatures into the middle 50s. Even warmer air expected Sunday with highs in the lower 60 degrees.

Wind will be on the increase by late Sunday ahead of our next weather maker. The wind will be southerly in the 10 to 20 mph range with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mild temperatures and lots of sunshine are expected through the weekend. (wmtv weather)

This will bring an active stretch of weather for the first half of next week. Showers will develop later Monday with periods of rain possible Tuesday and Wednesday. The wet weather should finally push out by late next week. Temperatures expected to remain very spring like with highs in the 50s and overnight lows well above freezing.

