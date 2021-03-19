Boy Scouts to sell Camp Indian Trails

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boy Scouts of America plans to sell the scout camp outside of Janesville to help pay for the settlement reached as the result of the organization filing bankruptcy.

In a statement to NBC15 News, the Glacier’s Edge Council stated it would sell Camp Indian Trails, “to ensure we are best positioned to continue serving youth, families and communities for years to come.” According to its website, the facility has served as a scout camp for more than 70 years.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws to allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.

“We are committed to meeting our social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate survivors of past abuse and intend to use proceeds from the sale to fund our council’s contribution to the compensation Trust within the national organization’s bankruptcy process,” it explained.

The council added that it considered the move “the right course of action” to allow it to continue with its scouting programs going forward.

Proceedings are underway at federal bankruptcy court in Delaware aimed at creating a compensation fund for thousands of men molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders, the Associated Press reported Friday.

In its bankruptcy filing, the BSA said the 261 local councils, which have extensive property holdings and other assets, are separate legal entities and should not be included as debtors in the case.

It’s not yet known how many claimants there will be in the bankruptcy case. Some lawyers say the number could approach 10,000 by Nov. 16, the deadline that was set Monday for abuse victims to file claims.

Nine more cases were filed on Tuesday in New York.

