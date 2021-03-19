Advertisement

CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer

U.S. health officials are relaxing social distancing recommendations for schools, now saying students can sit as close as 3 feet to each other in classrooms.
A socially-distanced classroom set up at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
A socially-distanced classroom set up at Thomas Harrison Middle School.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are relaxing social distancing recommendations for schools, now saying students can sit as close as 3 feet to each other in classrooms.

The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, announced Friday, signal the agency’s turn away from a the 6-foot distancing recommendation that had forced some schools to remove desks, stagger scheduling, and take other steps to keep kids apart.

