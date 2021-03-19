Advertisement

City of Eau Claire turns 149

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday is an important day in the history of Eau Claire, the city was born on this day in 1872.

The city of Eau Claire became what we know today exactly 149 years ago but there were people living here long before that.

By the 1850s, there were nearly 7,000 people living in the area in three separate villages, known as West Eau Claire, East Eau Claire, and North Eau Claire. The city of Eau Claire was born when all three villages decided to come together to form one larger civic government and establish police, fire, and other services.

After negotiating, the charter was approved on March 19, 1872 and the city of Eau Claire was born, bringing together three villages previously separated by the rivers.

“The only way to get across the river, the Chippewa was by ferry until 1869 so a good decade until they even built the bridge so that would be a big deterrent from anybody wanting to go to one to the other,” said Carrie Ronnander, the executive director at the Chippewa Valley Museum. “Today we talk about the city of bridges and really the bridges is what unites the city in many ways, physically it allows people to move back and forth.”

The rivers play a large part in what made Eau Claire a desirable place to live nearly 150 years ago, sawmills were popping up across town and large farms provided plenty of jobs in the area.

From that charter back in 1872, there are some reasons the city of Eau Claire is set up the way that it is today. The city hall was located on the east side of the river. The county courthouse was also on the east side, in the area where Wilson Park is located today. But the west village wanted some political power on their side of the river, so the courthouse was moved to the west side, where it is today, and the city hall stayed on the east side.

To celebrate the 149th birthday of the city of Eau Claire, the Chippewa Valley Museum has an exhibit looking back the development over the last 150 years in the greater Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people
Tiah Miegs
15-year-old girl missing in Dane Co.

Latest News

SPRING-tastic Weekend
School districts move to new cdc guidance
School districts move to new cdc guidance
No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey goes for ninth National Championship vs No. 1 Northeastern
CDC has relaxed social distance guidance in the classroom
Three feet closer to normal: How Wis. schools are responding to CDC’s new guidance
A Silver Alert was issued March 19, 2021, for Roger Marvell of Oak Creek
Silver Alert Cancellation: 82-year-old missing from Oak Creek found safe