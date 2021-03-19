Advertisement

DHS focusing on COVID-19 data cleanup

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services is enhancing their COVID-19 data cleaning efforts Thursday to focus on better data quality.

DHS and its local public health agencies explained this data cleanup is important because the data helps to inform their decision-making process during the pandemic.

A decline in COVID-19 cases have allowed for increased staff, DHS continued, which helps them to ramp up data evaluation. This cleanup effort also includes reviewing current and past case and interview data to make sure it is accurate and complete, plus duplicate records will be merged.

DHS will also correct positive cases from being “confirmed” to “probable” if there was a positive antigen test, rather than a confirmed PCR test to determine COVID-19.

The department also said because of this cleanup, data on their website will change over time. In some counties, cumulative deaths or cases may appear lower than expected. The numbers may even be negative in some counties.

