DWD moves forward with modernizing unemployment insurance system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Workforce Development is moving forward with updating its outdated unemployment insurance computer system amid new federal grant money, despite not having state legislative dollars.

According to a news release, new federal grant funding will allow the DWD to contract technology consultants to advise the department on the system.

“Typically, it can take over a year just to lay out the requirements for a full system overhaul of this scale,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “The department is on an aggressive timeline to begin a full-scale modernization of the UI system, so we’ve worked to start this project as quickly as possible.”

The department will start the process in buying a cloud-based communication center to allow people to access their claim information by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The DWD explained they signed a memorandum of understanding on March 9 to receive free preliminary consulting services from U.S. Digital Response, which is a nonprofit organization meant to help governments respond to critical public service needs. This consulting is in addition to the DWD’s partnership with 18F, which is a partnership within the federal government’s General Services Administration that collaborates with agencies on getting products to enhance their government service.

DWD signed a contract worth $1.2 million on March 16 with 18F to develop specific requirements for the plan and build requests for its next phase of the UI modernization project. This money comes from $2.4 million in federal funding that became available on March 8.

“Building on DWD’s success over the past four months, we are taking a nimbler approach to modernization that can provide faster results with the federal funding that is available,” Pechacek said.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed full funding for this project in his biennial budget, despite the Legislature voting to eliminate the governor’s proposed funding to initiate the payments in SS SB 1.

