Green Co. Cheese Days Festival postponed to 2022

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Cheese Days festival is postponed again due the pandemic, setting the biennial festival back on its even-year schedule.

Festival organizers announced the cancellation of Cheese Days 2021 on social media Wednesday saying, “there are too many unknowns” when it comes to hosting a large-scale event during the current pandemic climate.

The Cheese Day organizers gave multiple reasons for the cancellation this year, most related to instability caused by the pandemic.

“Various elements are critical to the success of the Cheese Days festival: corporate sponsorship, volunteerism, community support, and participation by vendors. As of today, there is no guarantee that all elements will be fully engaged,” the festival board posted on the Cheese Days Festival Facebook.

The festival board also emphasized the large financial investment necessary to put on the event.

“The board feels it would be irresponsible to the financial future of the festival to take a chance on making that investment in 2021,” they added, noting that they don’t believe vendors or the community would feel comfortable attending a large-scale community event at this time.

The Cheese Days festival started in 1914 to celebrate a Wisconsin dairy staple. Festival organizers were hopeful this year to host “Cheese Festival 2020 in 2021″ to make up for its cancellation in 2020.

Cheese Days will return on Sept. 16-18, 2022, with all the attractions event-goers expect from the festival, including “the big cheese tent, a giant parade, and the best deep fried cheese curds.”

To learn more about the postponement or the history of the Green County Cheese Days Festival or to sign up as a volunteer for Cheese Days 2022, visit the festival Facebook or the Green County Cheese Days website.

