Iowa Co. reaches 30% for residents with at least one dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County became the first county in South Central Wisconsin to reach 30% for residents having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, the state’s top health agency reports.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Iowa County is at exactly 30% for partially vaccinated residents, while 19.6% of people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin.

There have been other counties not located in the South Central Region that have reached 30% already, such as Menominee, Ashland and Bayfield.

Overall in Wisconsin, 23.8% of residents have received at least one dose while 13.9% of people have completed their vaccine series.

So far this week, 190,401 doses of the shot have been administered to Wisconsinites, bringing the total number of vaccines ever given out to over 2.1 million.

Six deaths from COVID-19 reported Friday

DHS reported six people have died Friday due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in Wisconsin from the virus up to 6,562. However, 12 days so far this month out of the 19 had had daily deaths reported in the single-digits, or even zero. Five days so far this month have seen zero deaths, DHS data indicated.

Three hundred and ninety cases of COVID-19 were confirmed positive on Friday, causing a dip in the seven-day rolling average down to 386. Since the start of the pandemic in Wisconsin, 571,610 cases have been confirmed positive.

There were also 30 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Friday with the virus, DHS adds. There are currently 222 people in Wisconsin hospitals with the coronavirus and 62 patients in the ICU.

