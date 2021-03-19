Advertisement

Janesville police searching for man who allegedly flashed knife at child

(WIFR)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are investigating after they say a man approached a child on a bike trail Thursday afternoon and flashed a knife.

Police responded for a belated report of a possible armed subject on the bike trail between Mackinac Drive and Randolph Road just after 2:00 p.m. According to a release, the incident occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Police say a man—described as white, 6 feet tall and approximately 210 pounds—approached a 12-year-old who was riding a bike, and allegedly displayed a knife. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black beanie hat and black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head, according to police. He was also wearing a black and white bandana covering his nose and mouth, black aviator glasses, black pants and white sneakers.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244, Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

