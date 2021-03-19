MMSD to continue 6 feet of physical distance in most cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District will continue keeping six feet of physical distance between people in most cases amid new relaxed guidelines from the CDC Friday that say three feet of distance is permittable in some cases.

MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said six feet of distance will ensure the “highest level of safety for students and staff.”

However, LeMonds said recent research and CDC guidance shows a reduction to three feet in classroom settings can be safe, especially with young students who are at a lower risk to contract COVID-19.

For example, if a classroom does not allow for six feet of spacing, a school may be more flexible in the distance between students, so long as all other safety strategies are being followed. These safety strategies include:

The classroom remaining as a cohort/group/pod throughout the day

Masks are worn and properly fitted

Hand hygiene routines exist

Symptom screening is in place

If a student cannot wear a mask, six feet in distance will be necessary.

LeMonds added that areas in school that are outside of the classroom will also continue to maintain six feet in distance to the greatest extent possible.

A spokesperson for the School District of Janesville said with Friday being the last day of school before they go into spring break next week, district officials have not had enough time to make a decision in regard to the CDC guidance. In their statement, Janesville Schools said the would ask Rock County Public Health Department for guidance on the new information.

