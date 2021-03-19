Advertisement

Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 46-year-old DeForest man who died Thursday as the result of a farming accident.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Roger Manthe died shortly after arriving at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident. The report noted additional testing is underway, but referred to his death as an accident.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Manthe was working on a grain auger bin in the 7700 block of U.S. Hwy. 51, in the Village of Windsor, when it fell and struck him. He was taken to UW Hospital where he later died.

Manthe’s death is still under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people
Tiah Miegs
15-year-old girl missing in Dane Co.

Latest News

SPRING-tastic Weekend
School districts move to new cdc guidance
School districts move to new cdc guidance
No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey goes for ninth National Championship vs No. 1 Northeastern
CDC has relaxed social distance guidance in the classroom
Three feet closer to normal: How Wis. schools are responding to CDC’s new guidance
A Silver Alert was issued March 19, 2021, for Roger Marvell of Oak Creek
Silver Alert Cancellation: 82-year-old missing from Oak Creek found safe