Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 46-year-old DeForest man who died Thursday as the result of a farming accident.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Roger Manthe died shortly after arriving at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the incident. The report noted additional testing is underway, but referred to his death as an accident.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, Manthe was working on a grain auger bin in the 7700 block of U.S. Hwy. 51, in the Village of Windsor, when it fell and struck him. He was taken to UW Hospital where he later died.

Manthe’s death is still under investigation by the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner’s office.

