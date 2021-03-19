Advertisement

Official sorry for posting Limbaugh deserves to be in hell

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.(AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse County official is apologizing for posting that Rush Limbaugh deserves to be in hell.

County Administrator Steve O’Malley posted comments on Facebook in February saying if he believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for him. O’Malley added that Limbaugh never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect.

The county ethics board concluded earlier this month that the post didn’t rise to a violation.

The La Crosse Tribune reported that O’Malley issued an apology at a county board meeting Thursday night, saying he won’t post anything like that again.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

