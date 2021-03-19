PHMDC notices ‘significant decrease’ in UW COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are noting significant decreases Friday in COVID-19 cases associated with University of Wisconsin- Madison.

Public Health Madison & Dane County reports 21% of cases from March 1-14 were UW students or staff, and 73% of tests were done at UW’s University Health Services (UHS), according to the City of Madison’s- PHMDC data.

If cases and tests from UHS are not taken into account, PHMDC says Dane Co. still has a low percent positivity of 2.2%.

Health officials emphasized the importance of testing for the virus, as it allows people who test positive to isolate quickly and for contact tracers to begin their efforts.

There has been no significant change in non-UW related cases, PHMDC added.

Health officials also pointed out more than 85% of people ages 65 and older in the county have at least one dose of the vaccine. This makes Dane Co. the third highest percentage for this group among all Wisconsin counties.

About 27.5% of the total county population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 17.4% of people are fully vaccinated.

PHMDC also added that they averaged 4,272 doses given out each day during the past period, which is a 27% increase from the week prior.

Love seeing these Dane County numbers climb!

🎉27.5% have at least one dose

🎉17.4% have completed the series



Find eligibility info and where to get vaccinated: https://t.co/JlAC9Vh8MJ pic.twitter.com/gQr5YzUgSu — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) March 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.