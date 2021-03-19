Ready to Drive, Chip and Putt: Middleton 10-year old heading to the Masters

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton 10-year-old Mitchell Shroyer has been golfing for eight years now.

“My dad introduced me to the game and I’ve been playing since I was like two,” said Mitchell.

And ever since that introduction you could say the fourth grader and the game of golf have a pretty good friendship going.

“He’s a lot of fun to watch on the golf course he’s very competitive one of the things we have to worry about Mitchell is he has to keep his emotions in check because he wants to win,” said Billy Shroyer, Mitchell’s dad.

That competitiveness and will to win will take Mitchell and his family to Augusta Georgia for the Drive, Chip and Putt National finals right before the Masters.

“They measure like the drives, there’s a 40-yard fairway, if you keep inside there you get points for how long you hit it,” Mitchell explained. “Chipping and putting they have stuff around the holes for points how close you get to the hole,” he added.

Regardless of how Mitchell does on the big stage in front of a lot fans at the Masters, his two biggest supporters, his mom and dad know they are bringing home a winner.

“He’s got a really big heart. That’s what Sarah and I are most proud of him. He’s just a good kid he loves the game and you can’t teach someone that,” Billy said.

Both Mitchell and Billy are excited to be at the event in early April.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.