Result of Madison investigation into profanity at council meeting determined inconclusive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The result of a forensic investigation into who said a gender-based profanity during a Madison Common Council meeting in September was determined to be inconclusive Thursday, the Council announced.

The Common Council agreed in October of 2020 to spend $10,000 on the investigation, following a complaint filed by Shadayra Kilfoy-Fores against Alder Paul Skidmore.

According to a memorandum issued Thursday, the limitations of available data from the recording and from Zoom made the conclusion indefinite. However, a report of the investigation does rule out multiple people whose Zoom microphones appeared to be activated during the time the word was said, but the Common Council said that part of the review is described as “being outside its standard scientific analyses.”

The primary analyst of the report, Bryan Neumeister of USA Forensic, explained the review would be based on science and data, not “guesses” that would not meet legal standards for admissibility. Neumeister also told the Council the audio being analyzed was soft and brief, so much so that it did not cause the Zoom video to switch to the speaker.

The first part of the analysis, the Council continued, was attempting to isolate the source of the voice who said the alleged vulgarity by analyzing Zoom digital data and audio traffic. The company was unable to determine the identity of the speaker given the audio.

The city used existing appropriations to pay for the investigation, as noted by the previous resolution.

The council had previously demanded the results of the investigation be returned no later than Nov. 10, 2020, but reasons such as limitations on data that could be obtained from Zoom without a warrant and the method of storing audio files of the meeting recording caused a delay.

