Schools candidate used public email to bolster her company

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr used her public school district email during work hours last year to set up her private consulting firm.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that Kerr used the email address when she was Brown Deer School District superintendent to solicit clients and organize branding for Lead Greatly LLC ahead of her retirement from the job in June.

Kerr issued a statement late Thursday downplaying the activity, saying she sent only a handful of emails informing contacts of her next steps.

Kerr faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election.

Underly’s campaign says the emails show Kerr can’t be trusted with taxpayer resources.

