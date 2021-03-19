Silver Alert Cancellation: 76-year-old woman last seen at Madison hospital located

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A silver alert has been canceled for an 76-year-old woman last seen at the VA Hospital in Madison Friday. Authorities say she has been located.

Authorities say Karen Marie Nordin was last seen leaving the hospital parking ramp in her vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra, around 2:50 p.m Friday.

Nordin’s vehicle has black duct tape on the rear driver’s side bumper and has no front license plate. The vehicles plates are AKS 1569.

Nordin was found safe early Saturday morning.

