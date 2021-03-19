Advertisement

Strong winds blow fire from Beaver Dam house to neighboring home

Fire.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Two homes are uninhabitable Thursday night after a fire that started in one Beaver Dam home was blown into the other home by strong winds.

According to a news release, the Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to a structure fire around 12:40 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of Gould Street.

While they were on the way to the fire, crews were told there was smoke and a fire in the home’s garage, as well as in the car. However, all residents were out of the house.

Beaver Dam firefighters said when they arrived, heavy smoke and fire from the garage of the home was quickly spreading to the neighboring home on the block. Beaver Dam Police Department officers were able to evacuate the resident of the neighboring home.

Firefighters continued, saying they fought the fire with two hoselines and used tank water from their engine, plus the hydrant supply line. When additional fire crews arrived, they used a third hose.

Beaver Dam firefighters were able to extinguish the fire to the neighboring home amid the 22 mph winds.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, officials report.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials added Horicon Fire and Watertown EMS covered the city while they were on scene, and Watertown EMS was on stand-by for Beaver Dam.

