VACCINE Q&A: If I’m vaccinated and I travel, should I be tested before/after my trip?

I have had both doses of the vaccine at least 2 weeks ago. I am wondering if I will need to be tested again if I travel out of state.

Answer: Yes. Dr. Jeff Pothof with UW Health says there is some value in getting tested before or after travel.

He says researchers don’t quite know if people who are fully vaccinated are able to carry and spread the virus to other people.

“The benefit of testing in people who are vaccinated is that if you are carrying the virus right now, it’s very unlikely that you’re going to show any symptoms,” said Pothof.

Another reason to be tested is because of the rise in new variants.

“As a vaccinated person, it’s very unlikely that you’re going to have any idea that you’re carrying that variant,” Pothof said.

While the chances of a person spreading the virus asymptomatically are low, Pothof says it’s still possible.

“Until we better understand the ability of people who are fully vaccinated to carry and transmit the virus, even though they have no symptoms, it’s not a bad idea to get tested before travel,” said Pothof.

The CDC has not updated any of its COVID-19 travel restrictions or recommendations.

As far as recommendations for vaccinated individuals, the CDC says you should wait at least two weeks after getting your second dose to travel.

