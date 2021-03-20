Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Richland County Tuesday, Wednesday

(Allison Baker)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County is offering free, COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 for eligible individuals

The clinics will be accessible at the Richland Center Community-Senior Center, located at 1050 N. Orange St. The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m by appointment for eligible individuals.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment on the Richland Hospital website.

Richland County citizens who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine (as outlined by Emergency Management) are:

  • Front Line Healthcare Worker
  • Police Officer
  • Sheriff Department
  • Fire Department
  • Age 65+
  • Corrections Personnel
  • Funeral Home Worker
  • Education
  • Regulated Child Care Providers
  • Medicaid Long Term Care Program
  • 911 operators
  • Utility and communications infrastructure
  • Public Transit
  • Farmer or farm employee
  • On-site support to agricultural operations
  • Food production worker
  • Grocery store, convenience store workers and restaurant worker
  • Hunger relief personnel
  • Non-frontline health care
  • Lives in employer based housing
  • Resident of housing that serves the elderly or those with disabilities
  • Transitional housing or shelter
  • Judges, prosecutor and district attorney

Additionally, individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

  • • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cancer • Cerebrovascular disease
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Diabetes
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
  • Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

If you have any questions or require scheduling assistance, you can contact Richland County Health & Human Services at 608-647-8821.

