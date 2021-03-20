COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Richland County Tuesday, Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland County is offering free, COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 for eligible individuals

The clinics will be accessible at the Richland Center Community-Senior Center, located at 1050 N. Orange St. The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m by appointment for eligible individuals.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment on the Richland Hospital website.

Richland County citizens who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine (as outlined by Emergency Management) are:

Front Line Healthcare Worker

Police Officer

Sheriff Department

Fire Department

Age 65+

Corrections Personnel

Funeral Home Worker

Education

Regulated Child Care Providers

Medicaid Long Term Care Program

911 operators

Utility and communications infrastructure

Public Transit

Farmer or farm employee

On-site support to agricultural operations

Food production worker

Grocery store, convenience store workers and restaurant worker

Hunger relief personnel

Non-frontline health care

Lives in employer based housing

Resident of housing that serves the elderly or those with disabilities

Transitional housing or shelter

Judges, prosecutor and district attorney

Additionally, individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

• Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer • Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

If you have any questions or require scheduling assistance, you can contact Richland County Health & Human Services at 608-647-8821.

