Advertisement

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney dies at 84

Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.
Former NASA flight director Glynn Lunney, second from the left, died on Friday. He was 84.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Glynn Lunney, a legendary flight director for NASA, has died at the age of 84.

Lunney was the lead flight director for Apollo 7, the first Apollo mission with a crew. He also was the lead director of Apollo 10, which was a dress rehearsal for the first moon landing.

Lunney served as flight director for several other missions, including Apollo 13.

Key actions by him and others helped to save astronauts onboard that flight after their spacecraft became disabled on the way to the moon.

Lunney’s NASA career also included work on the Mercury, Gemini, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs.

He retired from NASA in 1985 and worked in the private industry for another ten years.

Lunney received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his part in the Apollo 13 mission operations team.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar
FILE - In this March 14, 2012 file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA opens up weightlifting facility for women’s teams
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.
Crash shuts down all lanes on US 12 at US 18 near Cambridge
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 photo, a District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the...
AP sources: Iran threatens US Army base and top general
FILE - In this Saturday, March 20, 2021 file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reviews...
US defense chief arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan