No. 2 Wisconsin women’s hockey goes for ninth National Championship vs No. 1 Northeastern

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tonight at 6:30 CT inside Erie Insurance Arena No. 2 ranked Wisconsin will seek to further assert their dominance in college hockey.

After a 4-2 win over Ohio State on Thursday, the Badgers will go for their sixth NCAA Championship title against No. 1 Northeastern. It is Wisconsin’s 13th ever appearance in the national title game while Northeastern is making its first appearance ever.

The game will be televised on ESPNU and a win for Wisconsin would tie them with Minnesota for most NCAA championships in women’s hockey with six.

The Huskies are 22-1-1 o the year while Wisconsin is 16-3-1.

The Badgers are led by Daryl Watts with 31 points on the year thanks to 17 goals and 14 assists, Sophie Shirley follows with 22 points and Brette Pettet is third in points with 10 goals and eight assists.

Alina Mueller leads Northeastern with 37 points on 12 goals and 25 assists followed by Skylar Fontaine with 30 points.

The Badgers have won six of 10 meeting with Northeastern and the two programs have tied twice as well.

