Silver Alert Cancellation: 82-year-old missing from Oak Creek found safe

A Silver Alert was issued March 19, 2021, for Roger Marvell of Oak Creek(WBAY)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 82-year-old man last seen leaving his home Friday in Oak Creek was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for him Friday night.

Authorities say Roger A. Marvell was last seen by family Thursday, March 18. A neighbor saw Marvell leave his home Friday in his car near 1300 E Connie Lane at 1:00 p.m.

According to the alert, Roger has lived in the Oak Creek area for the last 60 years and does not venture outside of the area.

Roger was found safe Friday night.

If you have any information, contact Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.

