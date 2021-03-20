Spring Arrives With Warm Temperatures

A beautiful weekend expected as we officially welcome spring on Saturday. Clear skies tonight and cool temperatures into the middle 20s. Sunshine will boost temperatures to the middle and upper 50s on Saturday as winds shift to the south. Clear skies remain Saturday night with lows around the freezing mark. Sunday will feature highs around 60 degrees as clouds and winds start to increase.

While it will be a nice weekend, abnormally dry conditions will lead to an increases wild fire risk. Avoid burning and limit anything that may cause a spark. Any fires that start will have the potential to spread quickly and become out of control.

Our next weathermaker arrive on Monday which will start an active stretch of weather. Scattered showers will develop and become more likely by late in the day. Periods of rain expected Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday. Lingering rain drops and clouds will persist through the end of the week as well. Temperatures will remain mild, but start to slip off. Highs early in the week will be near 60 degrees dropping to around 50 by the end of the week.

