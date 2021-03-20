SPRING-tastic weekend ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hello spring and goodbye winter! Saturday is the FIRST day of spring, and it’s definitely going to feel like it outside. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is well above average for this time of year. Plus, there is going to be no shortage of sunshine. Enjoy the dry weather this weekend because the weather pattern looks like it will turn active next week.

Spring Equinox Explainer (WMTV NBC15)

Spring officially started at 4:37 a.m., but you’re still going to need a heavier coat this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning. Overall, the wind will be light this morning, so wind chills should not be much of a factor first thing this morning. Expect the wind to increase later this morning and afternoon. The sky is clear and the weather should not impact anyone traveling Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high for March 20 is 45 degrees in Madison, so high temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. The wind will be out of the south at around 10 mph this afternoon.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday night will be clear and breezy at times. Lows temperatures will be in the mid 30s.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be the warmer and windier half of the weekend. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Sunday will start out with tons of sunshine. Expect clouds to be on the increase throughout the day.

Overall, this weekend looks great to get outside. The only downfall with the weather will be the elevated wildfire risk. The combination of the recent dry conditions, dry air and gusty winds will elevate the wildfire risk this weekend. Any fires that start could spread quickly with the current weather conditions.

Elevated Wildfire Risk (WMTV NBC15)

The weather pattern will turn more active for the upcoming workweek. There will be a slight chance of rain on Monday with a better chance of rain on Tuesday. Right now, Tuesday is looking like a wet day. Rain will still be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Widespread rainfall totals Monday through Wednesday will be between 0.5-1.0″. Rainfall totals will be closer to an inch for places west of Madison and closer to 0.5″ for places east of Madison.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Monday - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the clouds and rain, high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s.

The middle and end of the workweek will be a little cooler. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be near 50 degrees. More rain will be possible towards the end of the next week, too.

