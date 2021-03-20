Advertisement

Squad car hit by fleeing driver while conducting separate traffic stop

(WIFR)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit Police officer was conducting a traffic stop when a car involved in a separate high speed pursuit hit his squad car early Saturday morning.

Officers attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle in the area of Glen and Bayliss but the driver refused to stop. The driver continued to travel at a high rate of speed northbound on Riverside Dr. toward the ongoing traffic stop on the 3100 block of Riverside Dr.

The fleeing driver struck the driver side of the squad car while the officer was inside checking driver and vehicle information on the separate traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., causing the fleeing car to roll and come to a rest near an intersection.

The officer and driver were transported to a local hospital where the officer was treated for minor neck and back injuries. The condition of the fleeing driver has not been released.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and the City of Beloit Police Dept. is investigating the pursuit.

