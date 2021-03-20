US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound closed or the night in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound in Madison will be closed Friday night in Madison, according to WisDOT.

The ramp will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20. WisDOT said to use alternate routes during the closure, such as the signed detour route of the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

During the closure, WisDOT said crews will complete pavement markings on the interchange ramp and merge area.

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.