US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound closed or the night in Madison

(WEAU)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The US 12/18 westbound ramp to I-39/90 northbound in Madison will be closed Friday night in Madison, according to WisDOT.

The ramp will be closed from 10:00 p.m. Friday to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20. WisDOT said to use alternate routes during the closure, such as the signed detour route of the Beltline and US 51/Stoughton Road interchange.

During the closure, WisDOT said crews will complete pavement markings on the interchange ramp and merge area.

The closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

