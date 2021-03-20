Warm Start To Spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful start to spring with sunny skies and calm conditions! Clear skies will remain tonight with overnight lows dipping into the lower and middle 30s. Sunday will start off with mainly sunny skies followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Winds will also become gusty during the second half of the day. Temperatures should be a little bit warmer and around the 60 degree mark.

Our next weathermaker arrive on Monday which will start an active stretch of weather. Scattered showers will develop and become more likely by late in the day. Periods of rain expected Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday. Lingering rain drops and clouds will persist through the end of the week as well. Temperatures will remain mild, but start to slip off. Highs early in the week will be near 60 degrees dropping to around 50 by the end of the week.

