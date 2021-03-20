Advertisement

Warm Start To Spring

Sunshine & Dry Conditions
Almanac
Almanac(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A beautiful start to spring with sunny skies and calm conditions! Clear skies will remain tonight with overnight lows dipping into the lower and middle 30s. Sunday will start off with mainly sunny skies followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Winds will also become gusty during the second half of the day. Temperatures should be a little bit warmer and around the 60 degree mark.

Our next weathermaker arrive on Monday which will start an active stretch of weather. Scattered showers will develop and become more likely by late in the day. Periods of rain expected Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday. Lingering rain drops and clouds will persist through the end of the week as well. Temperatures will remain mild, but start to slip off. Highs early in the week will be near 60 degrees dropping to around 50 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week
Rainfall Forecast Monday - Wednesday
Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week
SPRING-tastic Weekend
Weekend Forecast
SPRING-tastic weekend ahead