Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR lists fire danger as “high” and “very high” for entire state

The DNR has listed fire danger as "high" or "very high" for the entire state except for Vilas...
The DNR has listed fire danger as "high" or "very high" for the entire state except for Vilas County as of 1 p.m. Saturday.(WI DNR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has listed the fire danger for all counties in Wisconsin except for Vilas County as “high” or “very high” this weekend.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Vilas County was the only county out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties to not be listed as having “high” or “very high” fire danger by the DNR, but it was listed as having “moderate” fire danger.

All of the Action 2 News viewing area was listed as having “very high” fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region due to the elevated potential for wildfires.

The high fire danger warning from the DNR comes as warm temperatures, low humidity and high wind speeds combine to create conditions perfect for fires to quickly spread.

In addition, there has been little or no snow pack and mild temperatures throughout the entire month, as well as below normal winter snowfall.

If possible, you should avoid burning, and to use caution while grilling and equipment that can spark. Much of the state is under a burn ban due to the forecast.

You’re also asked to properly extinguish cigarettes.

Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

If you must burn materials, you’re asked to contact your area fire department, town chairperson, or local municipal official to obtain burning regulation information within your county.

Information about burning permits can be found by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947 - 2876), or by CLICKING HERE. Anyone with questions regarding burn permit restrictions should call the appropriate agency - CLICK HERE to find that contact information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.
Crash shuts down all lanes on US 12 at US 18 near Cambridge
UnityPoint Health - Meriter nurses protest outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, on March 16,...
Meriter & nurses union praise deal averting a potential pandemic strike
Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week
UnityPoint Health - Meriter nurses protest outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, on March 16,...
UnityPoint-Meriter nurses approve contract averting COVID-19 pandemic strike
The community argues the shootings, which killed six Asian-American women and two others, were...
Local Asian-American community grieves victims of Atlanta shooting