Wisconsin DNR lists fire danger as “high” and “very high” for entire state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has listed the fire danger for all counties in Wisconsin except for Vilas County as “high” or “very high” this weekend.

As of 1 p.m. Saturday, Vilas County was the only county out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties to not be listed as having “high” or “very high” fire danger by the DNR, but it was listed as having “moderate” fire danger.

All of the Action 2 News viewing area was listed as having “very high” fire danger. The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region due to the elevated potential for wildfires.

The high fire danger warning from the DNR comes as warm temperatures, low humidity and high wind speeds combine to create conditions perfect for fires to quickly spread.

In addition, there has been little or no snow pack and mild temperatures throughout the entire month, as well as below normal winter snowfall.

If possible, you should avoid burning, and to use caution while grilling and equipment that can spark. Much of the state is under a burn ban due to the forecast.

You’re also asked to properly extinguish cigarettes.

Forecasters are not expecting rain in Wisconsin until at least Monday night.

Warm temperatures, fairly low humidity and high winds mean fire danger is very high or high across nearly all the state this weekend.



The following counties are at VERY HIGH danger today:

Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark...https://t.co/7PsbvTootw pic.twitter.com/BHe6Jsudhe — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) March 20, 2021

If you must burn materials, you’re asked to contact your area fire department, town chairperson, or local municipal official to obtain burning regulation information within your county.

Information about burning permits can be found by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947 - 2876), or by CLICKING HERE. Anyone with questions regarding burn permit restrictions should call the appropriate agency - CLICK HERE to find that contact information.

The latest Fire Danger Category from the Wisconsin DNR. Elevated fire conditions will continue this afternoon into this evening due to the mild conditions, very low relative humidity values and gusty southerly winds. Use caution if burning this afternoon. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/Sj1iHhJ4sB — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) March 20, 2021

