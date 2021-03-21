Preview: Badgers brace for biggest barricade to the Final Four - #1-seed Baylor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days after pulling off one upset, ninth-seeded Wisconsin has its chance at another as the Badgers will face the South Region’s one-seed in Baylor on Sunday at 1:40 PM central time.

The Badgers (18-12, 10-10) are facing Baylor (23-2, 13-1) in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the Badgers won 69-52 in the Sweet Sixteen back in 2014. Sunday’s showdown will be at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin are currently 6.5 point underdogs and the over/under is set at 137. The Badgers average 70.1 PPG as a team, allows just 62 PPG to its opponents while Baylor’s offense averages 84.2 PPG and the defense allows just 55 PPG.

The Bears are led in scoring by its three guard, Jared Butler (17 PPG) MaCio Teague (16.4 PPG) and Davion Mitchell (14 PPG) who all shoot 40% or better from three, with Mitchell leading the team hitting 46% of his shots from deep. That trio combined for 57 points on (7-22) shooting from three in Baylor’s 79-55 win over (16) Hartford.

Wisconsin is led by point guard D’Mitrik Trice with 13.9 points per game, while center Micah Potter scores 12.6 points a contest. Brad Davison, coming off a 29 point outting against UNC where he hit five of seven shots from deep rounds them out with 10 points a game. While the Badgers struggled with their three point shooting all season, they have shot 41% or better over the last three games, winning two of its last three.

Brad Davison on the statement the #Badgers made tonight



"We're here to make an impact and make a run in this tournament. What you go through in the regular season. All the ups and downs, hills and valleys, it's what meshes you together." pic.twitter.com/1415DFG6FM — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) March 20, 2021

The Badgers hit 13 of 27 three point attempts in it 85-62 win over North Carolina to advance to face Baylor.

After (2) Ohio State fell to (15) Oral Roberts and (4) Purdue lost to (13) North Texas on Friday, Wisconsin is the sole remaining Big Ten team in the South Region. If the Badgers knock off Baylor, that leaves the path to the Final Four wide open as (3) Arkansas and (5) Villanova are the other highest remaining seeds in the bracket.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.