ATV crash leaves Darlington man dead

(WCAX)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOWN OF DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 43-year-old Darlington man is dead following an ATV crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office, Alan W. Meckley was traveling westbound on the 1300 block of CTH Z when he lost control of the ATV - a Polaris Scrambler - crossed over the eastbound lane of traffic, entered the south ditch line, and struck a fence and utility pole.

The Sheriff’s Office says Meckley was dead at the scene when first responders arrived. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

