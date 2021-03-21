Badgers season comes to an end
Wisconsin falls to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger men’s basketball season came to an end in the 2nd round of the NCAA tournament after a 76-63 loss to Baylor.
Wisconsin trailed early in this one and eventually was behind 42-29 at the half.
The Badgers then trailed by as many 18 in the 2nd half, but a couple of runs by the Badgers made it a 7-point game.
Eventually, the Badgers couldn’t complete the comeback and are heading back to Madison.
Wisconsin finishes the season with a 18-13 record.
