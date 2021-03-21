Bake an Irish Chocolate Cake with this sweet cream recipe

If using leaf gelatin soak it in an ice bath, if using powdered gelatin bloom, it in cold water. Combine the sugar, yolks, whole egg, and Frangelico in a large stainless bowl. Place bowl over a double broiler on medium heat, whisk the ingredients together until they are thick, and form a light-yellow color. Remove from heat. Squeeze the excess water from the gelatin and whisk into the hot sabayon; it should melt into the sabayon. Place mixture over an ice bath and whisk to chill the sabayon completely. If using powder gelatin, heat the bloomed gelatin back into a liquid and pour into the sabayon.