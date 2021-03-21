Advertisement

Bake an Irish Chocolate Cake with this sweet cream recipe

Test your luck in the kitchen with a Irish-themed dessert.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, Chef Paul Short from Madison College demonstrates how to make the perfect Irish dessert.

Irish Chocolate Cake
Irish Chocolate Cake(Madison College)

FOR THE CAKE

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5 ounces semisweet Callebaut chocolate
  • 3/4 cup hot brewed coffee
  • 1.5 cups sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch process)
  • 1 teaspoons baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • Pinch teaspoons salt
  • 3 ounces of beaten eggs or 1 and a half egg.
  • 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ¾ cup well-shaken buttermilk
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
  • ½ cup Bailey’s Irish Cream

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 300°F and grease pans. Line bottom of the fluted cake pan with parchment paper, just the center area not the well.  Butter the pan and sprinkle with a mixture of cocoa powder and flour.  You can use a strainer to put an even dusting on the pan.
  2. Finely chop chocolate and in a bowl combine with hot coffee. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.
  3. Into a large bowl sift together sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In another large bowl with an electric mixer beat eggs until thickened slightly and lemon colored (about 3 minutes with a standing mixer or 5 minutes with a hand-held mixer). Slowly add oil, buttermilk, vanilla, and melted chocolate mixture to eggs, beating until combined well. Add sugar mixture and beat on medium speed until just combined well. Pour into greased and paper lined fluted baking pan and bake in middle of oven until a tester inserted in center comes out clean.
  4. Cool Cake completely in pan on rack. Run a thin knife around edges of pan and invert layer onto a rack. Carefully remove wax paper from the bottom of the cake.
  5. Drizzle the bailey’s Irish cream around the fluted area of the cake, where the sabayon is going to be poured.

FOR THE HAZELNUT SABAYON

INGREDIENTS

  • ¼ ounce Gelatin
  • 5 ounces Granulated Sugar
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 ½ ounces Frangelico
  • 1 cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS

  1. If using leaf gelatin soak it in an ice bath, if using powdered gelatin bloom, it in cold water.  Combine the sugar, yolks, whole egg, and Frangelico in a large stainless bowl.  Place bowl over a double broiler on medium heat, whisk the ingredients together until they are thick, and form a light-yellow color.  Remove from heat.  Squeeze the excess water from the gelatin and whisk into the hot sabayon; it should melt into the sabayon.  Place mixture over an ice bath and whisk to chill the sabayon completely.  If using powder gelatin, heat the bloomed gelatin back into a liquid and pour into the sabayon.
  2. Pour in the heavy cream as it cools down.
  3. Pour the sabayon into the finished fluted chocolate cake. Let set before serving.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.
Crash shuts down all lanes on US 12 at US 18 near Cambridge
UnityPoint Health - Meriter nurses protest outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, on March 16,...
Meriter & nurses union praise deal averting a potential pandemic strike
Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week
UnityPoint Health - Meriter nurses protest outside the Wisconsin State Capitol, on March 16,...
UnityPoint-Meriter nurses approve contract averting COVID-19 pandemic strike