Bake an Irish Chocolate Cake with this sweet cream recipe
Test your luck in the kitchen with a Irish-themed dessert.
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, Chef Paul Short from Madison College demonstrates how to make the perfect Irish dessert.
FOR THE CAKE
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5 ounces semisweet Callebaut chocolate
- 3/4 cup hot brewed coffee
- 1.5 cups sugar
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch process)
- 1 teaspoons baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch teaspoons salt
- 3 ounces of beaten eggs or 1 and a half egg.
- 6 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ¾ cup well-shaken buttermilk
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup Bailey’s Irish Cream
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 300°F and grease pans. Line bottom of the fluted cake pan with parchment paper, just the center area not the well. Butter the pan and sprinkle with a mixture of cocoa powder and flour. You can use a strainer to put an even dusting on the pan.
- Finely chop chocolate and in a bowl combine with hot coffee. Let mixture stand, stirring occasionally, until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth.
- Into a large bowl sift together sugar, flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. In another large bowl with an electric mixer beat eggs until thickened slightly and lemon colored (about 3 minutes with a standing mixer or 5 minutes with a hand-held mixer). Slowly add oil, buttermilk, vanilla, and melted chocolate mixture to eggs, beating until combined well. Add sugar mixture and beat on medium speed until just combined well. Pour into greased and paper lined fluted baking pan and bake in middle of oven until a tester inserted in center comes out clean.
- Cool Cake completely in pan on rack. Run a thin knife around edges of pan and invert layer onto a rack. Carefully remove wax paper from the bottom of the cake.
- Drizzle the bailey’s Irish cream around the fluted area of the cake, where the sabayon is going to be poured.
FOR THE HAZELNUT SABAYON
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ ounce Gelatin
- 5 ounces Granulated Sugar
- 4 egg yolks
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ ounces Frangelico
- 1 cup heavy cream
DIRECTIONS
- If using leaf gelatin soak it in an ice bath, if using powdered gelatin bloom, it in cold water. Combine the sugar, yolks, whole egg, and Frangelico in a large stainless bowl. Place bowl over a double broiler on medium heat, whisk the ingredients together until they are thick, and form a light-yellow color. Remove from heat. Squeeze the excess water from the gelatin and whisk into the hot sabayon; it should melt into the sabayon. Place mixture over an ice bath and whisk to chill the sabayon completely. If using powder gelatin, heat the bloomed gelatin back into a liquid and pour into the sabayon.
- Pour in the heavy cream as it cools down.
- Pour the sabayon into the finished fluted chocolate cake. Let set before serving.
