CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of US 12 at US 18 are blocked near the city of Cambridge due to a crash, according to WisDOT.

An alert indicates the incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. Sunday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

WisDOT expects the closures to last over two hours.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.