Advertisement

First Day of Spring 2021: Welcoming the Spring Equinox

Spring Started At 4:37 AM
Spring Equinox
Spring Equinox(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -We made it through Winter! Spring officially started Saturday morning at 4:378 a.m. We know that the days are getting longer and warmer temperatures are close, but what does it actually mean?

The Spring Equinox marks the time where the Suns most direct rays are directly over the Equator. This means means nearly equal day and night all over the world! Interesting tidbit, the word “equinox” is derived from two Latin words - aequus, meaning “equal” and nox, meaning “night.”

The days will continue to slowly get longer over the next couple of months, as the direct rays of the sun move slowly northward. Eventually, leading us to the start of Summer on Friday, June 20th. While we are starting Spring, our friends in the Southern Hemisphere are starting their Fall.

#Spring officially starts at 4:37 AM Saturday!

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, March 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Tropical Cyclone Names
WMO Hurricane Committee ends the use of Greek alphabet
Warm and windy Sunday; Rain returns this week
SPRING-tastic Weekend
Weekend Foreacast
Spring Arrives With Warm Temperatures