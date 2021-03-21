First Day of Spring 2021: Welcoming the Spring Equinox

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -We made it through Winter! Spring officially started Saturday morning at 4:378 a.m. We know that the days are getting longer and warmer temperatures are close, but what does it actually mean?

The Spring Equinox marks the time where the Suns most direct rays are directly over the Equator. This means means nearly equal day and night all over the world! Interesting tidbit, the word “equinox” is derived from two Latin words - aequus, meaning “equal” and nox, meaning “night.”

The days will continue to slowly get longer over the next couple of months, as the direct rays of the sun move slowly northward. Eventually, leading us to the start of Summer on Friday, June 20th. While we are starting Spring, our friends in the Southern Hemisphere are starting their Fall.

