Advertisement

HVAC companies see increase in home indoor air quality improvements

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With more time spent at home during the pandemic, many people want to make sure they are comfortable.

Improving indoor air quality is at the top of mind for many people. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) companies are taking notice.

Harker Heating and Cooling in Madison says they’ve seen an uptick in business from homeowners. The company reports more individuals are looking to not only make repairs but to also update and improve their indoor air quality.

“I think on the residential replacement we’ve seen probably a 10 to 15 percent increase in homeowners wanting to replace equipment,” President & CEO of Harker Heating and Cooling Inc Marcus Nelson said. “This year in particular, they’re actually looking to not just make repairs but actually update and improve their HVAC system.”

The company says humidifiers, UV lights and bipolar ionization devices are among the most popular products right now. Nelson said the supply chain demand may become an issue, as prices are increasing on commodities and equipment in general.

“The sooner you can get in and update your system, the better off you’re going to be. You’re going to save money in the long run,” Nelson said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Coronavirus Mask
Dane Co. eases mask, distancing restrictions for vaccinated people

Latest News

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine (AP)
Millions with preexisting conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Rain Totals through early Wednesday morning will be in the 0.05 to 1.00 inch range. Additional...
A Rainy Middle and End to this Week
A bipartisan bill passed in the Wisconsin assembly would allow hairstylists to braid natural...
Assembly passes bill allowing natural hair braiding without license
Breaking braiding barriers
Breaking braiding barriers
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of...
‘I don’t have to rely on anybody’: Custom-made wheelchair gives U.S. Army veteran new level of freedom